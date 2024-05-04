'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
“I was in high school at the time and my boss came to get me and told me to help get stuff out of the business’ basement because apparently a flood was coming,” said Cambridge resident, Ross Light. “So I hopped on my motorcycle and went to the store and started working downstairs. I got a call from the top of the stairway: ‘Ross, get out of the basement, the water is coming across the street.’ So I went up, got on my motorcycle quickly and left to higher ground.”
Light, who was 17-years-old at the time, shared his story at the Cambridge Fire Hall Museum on Saturday where community members gathered to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Great Flood of ’74.
No one died and no one was seriously hurt but the impact devastated the community.
“For those people who know Cambridge well, Water Street right next to the river, it was completely underwater,” said museum volunteer Tom Reitz.
“It was quite some time after before things kind of returned to any sense of normal because of all of the mud and debris,” Light said. “My father had an office right on Water Street and all the files were soaked and expanded. It was a terrible.”
The flood was caused by weeks of wet weather and spring melt. It's still considered one of the largest floods ever recorded in the Grand River watershed.
“We got let out of school,” said Board Chair of the museum, Rob Brisson. “I came down here to see what the big fuss was all about. It brings back all kinds of memories and stories, phenomenal stories about what happened that day.”
Throughout the downtown core on Saturday, blue markings were displayed on store fronts and some streets, indicating the high water lines from that fateful day.
While some believe it was a rare occurrence, others worry the city could see something like this happen again.
“It's a very rare event, but you know, in terms of the climate change, maybe that's a future potential problem,” Brisson said.
“You can never say never, but there have been many, many procedures and things put in place to lessen, if not stop, that kind of major flooding from happening,” Reitz added.
Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the flood, the City of Cambridge and Grand River Conservation Authority updated their emergency plans in February.
“The river looks very different than it did in 1974,” Reitz said. “There are some concrete berms, earthen walls.”
“There was a huge engineering study and they did a remediation of the river and then they built up berms on either side of the river,” Brisson explained. “They dredged the river to make it deeper so that there would be less of a possibility of the water spreading into the downtown core of Galt. There was a lot of damage through the downtown core of Galt some 50 years ago so their hope was to change that and it has.”
Now Brisson hopes to keep the memory of the event alive by assembling a historical collection of The Great Flood of ’74 which will be handed over to the City of Cambridge Archives
“So one of the things we're doing is videotaping the presentation of two engineers that were involved in the remediation of the river and then all this information that we're collecting from people. We've asked people to give their stories as well. And then you take YouTube and all that information we're collecting and we're going to give [it] to the archives because we've just kind of discovered that this is a generational thing. The generations are moving on and the stories are moving on and we want to capture that.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
BREAKING London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Auston Matthews skates ahead of Game 7, status unclear with season on the line
Auston Matthews was back on the ice with his teammates Saturday.
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database.
Snakes almost on a plane: U.S. TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants
According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Steps for Life: Annual fundraiser walk to raise awareness about workplace tragedies
Threads of Life held its 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser walk for the London, Ont. region at Springbank Park.
-
May the 4th strikes back: Geeks and Co. holding Star Wars event to raise money for charity
May the 4th traditionally marks Star Wars Day, and some London, Ont. area fanatics are expressing their love for the movie franchise.
-
Olympic talent scouts arrive in the Forest City for annual 'RBC Training Ground'
The Canadian Olympic Committee hosted a free talent search in London, Ont. Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor theatre performer hopes locally-shot original comedy series changes perception of people with disabilities
In the few years since he became completely blind and lost both of his legs in back-to-back amputations, Michael Potter says he is used to people treating him differently — almost to the point of insulting.
-
Canada's oldest and largest high school hack-a-thon reaches decade milestone
An annual 24-hour competition that allows students to explore the realm of computer science and bring their ideas to life by developing a project of their own has reached a milestone this weekend.
-
Teen charged in connection with armed robbery
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.
Barrie
-
Two people charged as OPP recover stolen firearm in Orillia
OPP have laid multiple firearms related charges against two individuals in Orillia.
-
Man in custody after alleged intimate partner violence
A Barrie man is facing multiple charges related to incidents of intimate partner violence that originated in the Township of Essa.
-
Barrie Baycats and local celebrities take part in Home Runs for the Hungry event
Home Runs for the Hungry annual baseball fundraiser returned to Barrie on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
Ottawa
-
Firefighters battle 2nd Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an Overbook highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
-
Outdoor Farmers' Market back in Ottawa this May
The Ottawa Farmers' Market is bringing back its outdoor markets this May, featuring fresh produce sold by local vendors across five different locations in the city.
-
Hintonburg coffee shop closes for 'unforeseen circumstances'
Hintonburg's Ministry of Coffee will be closed until further notice due to "unforeseen circumstances," the popular Ottawa coffee shop said Saturday.
Toronto
-
Auston Matthews skates ahead of Game 7, status unclear with season on the line
Auston Matthews was back on the ice with his teammates Saturday.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Rexdale that sent man to hospital
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in The Annex suffers serious injuries
A male pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in The Annex.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. closed for the summer
The town of Hudson, Que. has closed Sandy Beach for the summer, just as the weather is starting to be warm enough to enjoy it.
-
Crowds show up in Kahnawake for Star Wars Day at collectibles expo
Hundreds of vendors, collectibles and sci-fi and fantasy nerds of all stripes took in the K-Town Collectibles Expo in Kahnawake Que. that kicked off on Star Wars Day, May the fourth.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup
During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting
A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment coming to the University of Manitoba next week
A pro-Palestinian encampment is expected to be set up at the University of Manitoba next week, in light of similar protests across Canada and the United States.
Calgary
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
-
TransAlta cancels wind power project over new government rules on development
A major Alberta utility has cancelled a large wind power project in response to new government rules on where such developments can be built.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue
A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.
-
Live feeds offer real-time look into 5 Edmonton-area peregrine falcon nests
Albertans are being invited into the homes of five feathered couples as they get ready to raise their families.
-
Highway 21 'impassable' after serious crash near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested at rural property in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to Mission, B.C., after a man died Friday night.
-
Scorpion venom research company did not commit misconduct, B.C. regulator rules
A Vancouver-based health sciences company that was attempting to develop synthetic scorpion venom withheld relevant information from investors, but that omission did not necessarily have an impact on the company's stock price, B.C.'s financial regulator has ruled.