Most-read stories of the week: a hitch in truck repairs, WRDSB to lay off teachers, Arnold Schwarzenegger in Elora

Family can’t get truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
After waiting 18 months for it, Susi and Rod Roth finally got the pickup truck in April 2023. They say within the first month, they had to bring it back to the Toyota dealership in Stratford to address a problem with the transmission.
Over the last year, the truck has been back and forth between their home and the dealership. Susi says there have also been several holdups with getting a loaner vehicle.
“We have a truck that hasn’t been working since the day we got it, and four months later we put a hitch on it, hoping that we can actually get some use out of this truck,” said Susi.
“But we’ve never actually hooked this up to the truck,” said Susi, pointing to their camper. “It’s just sat here for a year.”
That’s because of their concerns over the transmission.
“We were just told this week that because [Rod] put a hitch on that existing truck back in August … it is now out of warranty because it’s an aftermarket part and they would not replace the transmission, which has been the issue since the day we got it,” said Susi.
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
In an email to CTV News, the board confirmed it made the decision to lay off elementary teachers who do not have permanent status after receiving initial budget information for the 2024-2025 school year from the province. The decision impacts around 106 teachers, the board said.
“We know and understand that this is difficult news for the elementary educators who are impacted, and we are committed to supporting their well-being throughout this process,” the WRDSB said in a statement to CTV News.
Some international students lack basic computer and academic skills, Conestoga College unions claim
Unions representing Conestoga College’s faculty and support staff are speaking out about the impact of the school’s rapid growth on those who work there.
They feel many of the international students aren’t ready for college and that's compromising the school’s academic integrity, putting an unnecessary strain on staff, and clouding their reputation.
Local union presidents, Leopold Koff and Vikki Poirier, estimate that 85 to 90 per cent of the student population comes from outside Canada. They told CTV News that some of those students just aren’t ready for college-level learning.
“Basic skill sets like arithmetical skills [and] computer skills, even knowing how to turn on a computer, how to even operate within a network. They’re lacking those basic skills that we would take for granted,” said Koff, who represents faculty, librarians and counsellors with Local 237 OPSEU.
Conestoga College's John Tibbits Campus in Waterloo.
Kaitlyn Braun arrested again
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
In December, Kaitlyn Braun, 25, pleaded guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts. Court heard that for months she had contacted numerous doulas, falsely claiming she was pregnant.
Birth workers spent hours, and in some cases days, supporting her in-person, on the phone or over video chat, sometimes as she pretended to deliver a stillborn baby. In victim impact statements and interviews with CTV News they described their experiences as disturbing and deeply traumatic.
In February, Braun was sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years of probation at the recommendation of a joint submission from the Crown and the defence. At the time, the judge raised concerns saying he was troubled by a mental health assessment that indicated Braun was likely to reoffend.
On Wednesday, Hamilton police announced Braun had been arrested the day before and is facing multiple charges including harassing communications, obtaining by false pretences and breaching a conditional sentence order.
Police said the new charges stem from reports that, between Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18, Braun falsely solicited support related to pregnancy and childbirth.
Kaitlyn Braun appears in a picture posted to social media. (Facebook)
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town this week.
On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger was spotted filming in Elora, Ont., a community of around 8,000 people about 20 minutes outside of Guelph.
The township confirmed the actor was shooting FUBAR, a Netflix action-comedy series.
“It's funny to see someone so amazing – so iconic – standing in your own town. It was just like, you can’t believe it really,” said Becky Lalui, who owns the nearby Lobby Bar.
Filming took place outside the municipal office at 1 MacDonald Square on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger seen shooting scenes for the Netflix TV series FUBAR in Elora, Ont. on April 30, 2024. (Submitted/Jon Ralston)
India's foreign minister reacts to murder charges, claims Canada welcomes criminals
India's Foreign Affairs Minister accused Canada of welcoming criminals from his country in response to the RCMP's recent arrests in a homicide that has roiled tensions between the two countries.
15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' has died at 79
Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' and went down with the ship as the captain in 'Titanic,' has died.
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up tents at universities in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Lawsuit against Meta asks if Facebook users have right to control their feeds using external tools
Do social media users have the right to control what they see — or don't see — on their feeds?
A Holocaust survivor will mark that history differently after the horrors of Oct. 7
This year's Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins on Sunday evening in Israel, carries a heavier weight than usual for many Jews around the world.
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members and honoured her late mother during separate ceremonies Sunday in Victoria as she wrapped up a three-day British Columbia West Coast royal visit.
El Nino weakening doesn't mean cooler temperatures this summer, forecasters say
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights are Western Conference champs
The London Knights are Western Conference champions for the second straight year!
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
REDress Day being recognized in Victoria Park
May 5 is REDress Day, held annually to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit+ people in Canada.
Remembering those lost in WWII Battle of the Atlantic
Canadian sailors who bravely fought in north Atlantic waters during the Second World War have been honoured in a commemorative ceremony by HMCS Hunter and Maritime Forces Pacific.
-
Man arrested after failing to stop for CKPS, charged with uttering threats to kill
While on patrol Saturday, a Chatham-Kent police officer said their onboard licence plate reader detected a vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.
-
Service delivery review for Windsor and Essex County’s Central Housing Registry
The City of Windsor would like to hear about residents’ experiences with the Central Housing Registry (CHR).
Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic
Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice
The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.
-
One person injured in rollover crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie on Saturday.
Battalion trample Generals in Game 6, forcing deciding Game 7
The North Bay Battalion have beaten the Oshawa Generals 8-1 at home to push their OHL Eastern Conference Championship series to a Game 7.
-
-
Crash closes Hwy 101 in Timmins
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
BREAKING Woman in critical condition, 2 pets dead after apartment fire near Lebreton Flats
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire that broke out in an apartment unit near Lebreton Flats on Sunday evening.
15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
-
Ottawa trio to represent Team Ontario in acrobatic gymnastics competition
To be the best you have to train like the best, and that’s exactly what one acrobatic gymnastics trio is doing in Ottawa.
Ontario family says they're 'reeling' after baby, grandparents killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash in Whitby
An Ontario family says they are 'reeling' in 'profound grief' after losing their three-month-old son and parents visiting from India in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last Monday.
-
Nylander defends Leafs' core after playoff exit, Toronto again picks up the pieces
The Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories - including one that required extra time - in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss.
-
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews among finalists for NHL Selke Trophy
Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews is a finalist for the NHL's Selke Trophy.
-
Montreal organizations say the housing crisis is the leading cause of stress in psychiatric patients
The housing crisis is having a severe impact on tenants' mental health, say organizations calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to take action.
-
Montreal's Jewish community remembers victims for Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day
On Sunday night, Jewish communities recognize Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, where six candles are lit at a ceremony at the Montreal Holocaust Museum, one for every million Jews killed during the Holocaust.
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
-
Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police
A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
-
P.E.I.'s East Pointers lead pack with total of three wins at East Coast Music Awards
P.E.I.'s The East Pointers are multiple winners as the East Coast Music Awards wrapped up today in Charlottetown.
Manitoba government launches $15M endowment fund for MMIWG2S families
Families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit peoples can expect more financial support from the Manitoba government as part of a new endowment fund announced Sunday.
-
22-year-old Winkler man charged with manufacturing, possessing illegal weapons: police
A 22-year-old man from Winkler, Man., is facing several charges in connection with a large seizure of weapons, including a homemade cannon.
-
Community bake sale sees sweet support for Manitoba teen battling brain cancer
A Manitoba teen’s dream of dining in Parisian cafes is about to come true with some help from The Dream Factory.
'Come together': Families, survivors remember the missing and murdered on Red Dress Day in Alberta
Events were held across Alberta on Sunday marking Red Dress Day to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home
Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
2 suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
'Come together': Families, survivors remember the missing and murdered on Red Dress Day in Alberta
Events were held across Alberta on Sunday marking Red Dress Day to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
'A very heavy day': Dozens attend Red Dress Day ceremony in Pitt Meadows
Red dresses dotted šxʷhék̓ʷnəs, or Spirit Square, in Pitt Meadows Sunday to honour the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
-
British Columbian homeowners born in the 1990s most likely in Canada to co-own with their parents: StatsCan
British Columbians born in the 1990s are more likely to co-own a home with their parents than anywhere else in the country, a new report from Statistics Canada has revealed.