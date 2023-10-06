Prowler reported in University District
Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating a report of a prowler in Waterloo’s University District.
According to police, the man was allegedly looking into the window of a residence in the area.
The incident was reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot. He’s described as a white man, around 40-years-old with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat and grey pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Ontario man, 61, allegedly threatened to kill woman if she didn't give him $60K
A 61-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t pay him $60,000, according to York Regional Police.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Online News Act not perfect but necessary: Heritage Minister
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says that while the Online News Act isn't perfect, the media landscape is changing too fast for the government to wait any longer.
Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House speaker
Former President Donald Trump is backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender, to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
London
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Human trafficking investigation leads to charges
A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.
-
Late-night crash sends two people to hospital
It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Thompson Road and Pond Mills Road. According to London fire, one person was extricated from each vehicle.
Windsor
-
Crowd rallies against lay-offs at Regency Park long term care home
CUPE Ontario showed its solidarity with a local long-term care home Friday rallying against layoffs.
-
September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate
The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Downtown Mission to host annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday
The Downtown Mission will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal Tuesday with more than 200 people expected to attend the feast.
Barrie
-
Three workers electrocuted at Orillia's Kubota plant
Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after three workers were reportedly electrocuted.
-
Suspects take stolen truck on joyride before ditching it in Barrie woods
Police are looking for two young suspects accused of stealing a truck from a fitness centre parking lot and ditching it near a school in Barrie.
-
Muskoka hospitals report patient surge creating 'capacity challenges'
Residents in Muskoka are urged to help alleviate pressure on emergency departments as officials report a surge in patients, creating capacity challenges at both sites.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Hallucinating Timmins teen found in hotel room with drugs, weapons
Two young people, ages 14 and 16, have been charged with drug, weapons and other offences following an incident at a Timmins hotel Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
-
$55M Ottawa airport hotel going ahead without tax break
A proposed hotel will be built at the Ottawa International Airport despite city council voting against a tax break for it.
Toronto
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
-
Toronto police issue new warning about notorious 'grandparent scam'
Police say fraudsters are still calling Toronto seniors and pretending to be their grandchildren in an effort to steal their money in a ruse that cost Canadians nearly $10 million last year.
-
Ontario senior tricked by fake online ad for mobility scooter
An Ontario senior said he lost money after attempting to buy a mobility scooter that appeared to be heavily discounted in an online advertisement.
Montreal
-
Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school
A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in the middle of class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.
-
Kids at Montreal daycare allegedly filmed on neighbour's surveillance camera
Parents and educators at a daycare in Montreal's Outremont borough are furious. They say a neighbour is filming their children in the daycare's private backyard without consent. Daycare educators first noticed the surveillance camera in August. The camera is installed on the second floor of a neighbour's home.
-
Soaking rain, blustery winds and colder air coming this Thanksgiving weekend
After two-and-a-half weeks of sunny days and above-average temperatures, parts of Quebec are expected to see an abrupt shift to more typical fall weather.
Atlantic
-
Philippe to bring heavy rain, winds to Maritimes as post-tropical storm on weekend
Environment Canada says Philippe is forecast to become a post-tropical storm by the time it reaches the Maritime provinces.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
Police release photos of suspects who allegedly robbed N.B. business with gun
Police are looking for two people who allegedly robbed a South Tetagouche business on Oct. 1, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Stefanson to remain as Manitoba PC Party leader until successor is selected
Outgoing Premier Heather Stefanson will remain as the leader of the Manitoba PC Party until a successor is chosen.
-
New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba
The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Alberta's unemployment holds steady at 5.7%
Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in September.
Edmonton
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
-
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
-
B.C. condo owner can’t use her unit as an Airbnb, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman who bought a condo with plans to use it as an Airbnb part-time has lost her bid for an exemption to the strata's bylaws prohibiting short-term rentals.