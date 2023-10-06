Kitchener

    • Prowler reported in University District

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say officers are investigating a report of a prowler in Waterloo’s University District.

    According to police, the man was allegedly looking into the window of a residence in the area.

    The incident was reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

    The suspect was seen leaving the area on foot. He’s described as a white man, around 40-years-old with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat and grey pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

