KITCHENER -- Police say that a Kitchener man is facing a number of charges after he was found carrying a conductive energy device that was made to look like a cellphone on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ottawa St S and King St E to investigate a report of a man with a weapon.

Police located the man and arrested him without incident.

Police allege he had a conductive energy device capable of “injuring, immobilizing or incapacitating a person or animal.”

A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges including weapon and drug possession, as well as breaching court order terms.

Police are also using this incident to remind the public to be aware of these prohibited items that resemble common everyday devices.