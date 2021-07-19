CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo region police seized $13,500 worth of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl after a 36-year-old man was arrested at a restaurant in Cambridge.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., police say they responded to a restaurant on Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge for reports of an unwanted man.

According to a release, the man was requested to leave several times but failed to do so before he was arrested under the Trespass to Property Act.

During the investigation, police say they located a prohibited knife along with a large quantity of drugs.

A 36-year-old Waterloo man is facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose schedule I (Fentanyl), possessions for the purpose schedule I (crystal methamphetamine), unauthorized possession of a weapon, breach of probation and fail to leave premises when directed.