More than a dozen distraction thefts across the region targeting seniors are still under investigation.

Police are looking for several people, pictured above, in connection to these incidents.

In total, officials say they got 13 reports of elderly victims being targeted in these shoulder surfing scams.

In these, someone will look over your shoulder while you’re using a credit or debit card. Once they’ve got your PIN, they use distraction techniques to steal your card.

Common distractions include telling a target that their car is damaged or their tire is flat, or that they have dropped money on the ground.

When the victims attend to the distraction, their cards are stolen.

These cards are then used to make purchases or withdraw money.

Police say that most victims were over the age of 70.

If you have been a victim of a distract theft, police are asking you to contact them to report the incident.