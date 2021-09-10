Police search for suspects involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle: OPP
Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle in Brant County.
On Sept. 3, OPP responded to multiple traffic complaints just after 6 p.m. involving a grey Ford Mustang in the town of Paris.
The vehicle crashed and was disabled in the downtown area on Grand River Street.
Two occupants fled from the crashed car and stole a Honda sport-utility vehicle that was stopped at the scene.
The Honda was later located in Norfolk County, where it was destroyed after being set on fire.
The investigation is still ongoing. Several people have come forward with information and images regarding the incident, but police are still asking anyone with details to contact Brant County OPP or Crime Stoppers
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
National vaccine panel now recommends booster COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending that immunocompromised people receive a booster shot of an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.
BREAKING | Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h
As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time Friday night.
25-metre endangered blue whale washes ashore on N.S. beach south of Halifax
Conservationists are trying to determine what to do with the carcass of a 25-metre long endangered blue whale that has washed up on a beach south of Halifax.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau lost the debate, but the voters may not notice -- or care
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau lost, but didn’t face the sort of devastating smackdown which would end his prime ministerial prospects, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Health-care workers face 'moral injury' from work stress, protests, says expert
Experts are raising concern over 'moral injury' among health-care workers suddenly targeted after several provinces brought in vaccine passports.
London
-
Fatal crash in Lambton County
One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Lambton County, according to police.
-
COVID-19 identified at 2 TVDSB schools
Just days into the new school year, COVID-19 has been identified at two schools in the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
HPHA requiring 100% vaccination among all staff
The Board of Directors of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance has given final approval to the organizations COVID-19 immunization policy.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
-
Transport trucks backed up on Huron Church Road heading to Canada-US border
Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing Friday morning.
-
158 drivers charged in Essex County Labour Day weekend blitz
Essex County OPP handed out 158 charges during a blitz over the Labour Day long weekend.
Barrie
-
Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay
Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.
-
Boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Newmarket in critical condition
An eight-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Newmarket.
-
'I was thrilled ,' Aurora man wins $100,000 with lottery ticket
An Aurora man has retirement on his mind since winning with his Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Two-vehicle crash at New Sudbury intersection
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.
-
Ottawa
-
Province reports 52 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Public Health Ontario is reporting more than 50 new infections of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.
-
Kingston issues emergency order targeting large parties near Queen's University
The City of Kingston is issuing a new emergency order in a bid to curb large parties happening in the University District near Queen’s campus, quadrupling possible fines for illegal gatherings.
-
Truth Tracker
Toronto
-
Ontario reports another 848 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario confirmed 848 new cases of COVID-19 Friday as well as 11 deaths related to the disease.
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Development notice proposing 88-storey condo in Toronto public park found to be fake
A development notice placed at a midtown public park informing residents that an 88-storey condo is slated for construction on the property has been confirmed to be fraudulent.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
Don't equate plight of Indigenous people with Quebec, Singh says
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he doesn't agree with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet equating the experience of Indigenous people to the treatment of Quebecers.
-
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez heading to U.S. Open finals
Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women's singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.
Atlantic
-
-
-
Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Truro, N.S. homicide victim to be held Friday
The community, friends and family of Prabhjot Singh Katri will be gathering in Truro, N.S. on Friday for a candlelight vigil to honour Singh, who was killed in the town early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Eric Wildman charged in connection with death of neighbour Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Eric Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is facing the charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.
-
How the federal leaders’ debate could impact how Manitobans vote
CTV News Winnipeg spoke with pollster Mary Agnes Welch and community organizer Michael Redhead Champagne to gauge their opinions on Thursday's federal election debate and its potential impacts for Manitobans.
-
City alleges former CAO invented land deal to cover up bribe in police HQ project
The City of Winnipeg is suing former CAO Phil Sheegl and two dozen other defendants over the construction of the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters that went tens of millions of dollars over budget.
Calgary
-
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Serious crash on Glenmore Trail prompts closure of westbound lane
Westbound Glenmore Trail has been reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one person to hospital.
-
Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Edmonton
-
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
-
New hospital project to start in Rocky Mountain House
Government officials are scheduled to announce a new hospital project in central Alberta.
-
Economy added 90,000 jobs in August, Statistics Canada reports
Canada's economy added 90,000 jobs in August, the third consecutive monthly increase, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
Vancouver
-
'Just the perfect guy': Family remembers father, husband who was fatally crushed at McDonald's drive-thru
The family of a Maple Ridge man says they are in shock after the tragic death of Tony Eyles Wednesday morning at a busy McDonald’s drive-thru.
-
B.C. vaccine card rules may not apply to staff at venues requiring proof of vaccination
B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for many non-essential businesses and events in the province begins next week, but some people in those locations won't be required to show they've had a shot.
-
'It still hasn't sunk in': Coquitlam lottery winner still can't believe her luck
It took four scans of her Lotto 6/49 ticket before Violeta Santos finally believed what she was seeing.