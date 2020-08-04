KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the crash shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the driver was suffering from a medical condition when the crash occurred.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence.

@WRPSToday Traffic Services is currently on scene at a collision on Lancaster St between Bridgeport road and Lang Drive. The road is closed please find an alternate route. — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) August 5, 2020

One person was taken to hospital, although police say the extent of the injuries isn't known at this time.

Lancaster Street was closed between Bridgeport Road and Lang Drive while police investigated.