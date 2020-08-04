Advertisement
Police respond to crash on Lancaster Street
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 9:13PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 9:54PM EDT
Officers responded to a crash in Kitchener on Aug. 4, 2020 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Kitchener on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the crash shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the driver was suffering from a medical condition when the crash occurred.
According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence.
One person was taken to hospital, although police say the extent of the injuries isn't known at this time.
Lancaster Street was closed between Bridgeport Road and Lang Drive while police investigated.