

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are looking for a suspicious vehicle after the driver tried to approach a young woman.

Police were called around 6:15 p.m. on Friday to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Weston Parkway North and Grange Road.

The driver reportedly pulled over and waited for a young woman who was walking on the street.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and approached her in attempt to get the woman towards his vehicle.

The female ran away and the driver then sped off.

The driver is described as a white male in his late twenties or early thirties with dirty blond hair wearing a red sweater and jeans.

The vehicle is described as a red two-door pickup truck.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.