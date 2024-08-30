Police investigating after victim shot with BB gun in Listowel

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help as they investigate two incidents involving a BB gun in Listowel.

Police said a person was assaulted and shot with a BB gun on Queen Street East around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, police said the front of a home on Elma Street East was damaged around 12:32 a.m.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.