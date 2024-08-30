Police investigating after victim shot with BB gun in Listowel
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help as they investigate two incidents involving a BB gun in Listowel.
Police said a person was assaulted and shot with a BB gun on Queen Street East around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The next day, police said the front of a home on Elma Street East was damaged around 12:32 a.m.
Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Scotiabank confirms another outage, this time affecting online accounts
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
A woman's killing was unsolved for 44 years. A cigarette butt just led to an arrest, police say
DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week.
Federal Court orders full hearing into PSAC's challenge of new federal office mandate, union says
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.