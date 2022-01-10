Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener business

KITCHENER -

Police are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.

Waterloo regional police said around 6:25 a.m., they received a report of a break-in at a business in the area of Hanson Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard.

Sometime overnight, unknown suspects gained entry into the business and stole three sets of keys to vehicles parked on the property. Two vehicles were stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.