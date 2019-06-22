

The names of the three people killed Friday in a crash between a SUV and tractor trailer have now been released.

The two vehicles collided around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 88/Fordwich Line and Perth Road 178, north of Listowel.

Police say 60-year-old Walter Yetman, 58-year-old Donna Yetman and 28-year-old Stephanie Roloson were pronounced dead at the scene.

A two-year-old boy was airlifted to a London Hospital were he remains with non-life threatening injuries.

All four are from the London area.

Police say they were travelling in a SUV that was going northbound on Perth Line 88 when it was struck by a tractor trailer going eastbound through the intersection.

"I heard the loudest crash and just a terrible noise," said Pat Stewart, who lives at the corner of Perth Road 178 and Fordwich Line. "I walked to the patio door and there was dust flying and people were running. It was awful."

Stewart says her and her husband have seen eigh fatal crashes since they moved to the house in the 1970's. She adds that a car has even smashed into their house before.

"It's wide open and there doesn't seem to be any reasons for the accidents," Stewart said regarding the intersection. "I am so afraid that my grandchildren might be out there someday."

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

The road was closed for nearly 10 hours while investigated the crash.