

CTV Kitchener





OPP say three people are dead and a fourth has been taken to hospital after a SUV and tractor trailer collided north of Listowel.

Emergency crews were called to Perth County Line 88 and Perth Road 178, near Forwich Line, around 6:38 p.m. Friday.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

One child was airlifted to London's Victoria Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to hospital but has now been released.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate.