KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police cruiser involved in Cambridge collision

    A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle.

    The collision between a police cruiser and a Toyota SUV happened on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

    No one was hurt, but traffic was disrupted for around two hours during the investigation and clean-up.

    Anyone with dash camera footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

