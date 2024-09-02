Police cruiser involved in Cambridge collision

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police vehicle.

The collision between a police cruiser and a Toyota SUV happened on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

No one was hurt, but traffic was disrupted for around two hours during the investigation and clean-up.

Anyone with dash camera footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.