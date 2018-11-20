

CTV Kitchener





A three-vehicle collision in Haldimand County that killed one person and left another with serious injuries is under investigation.

Police responded to the crash on Concession 2 Walpole early on Monday morning.

The road was closed for about seven hours.

One of the passengers, a 21-year-old male, was killed in the crash.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the male in a press release as Travis Meadows of South Cayuga.

One of the drivers, a 30-year-old male, was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.

There was no indication as to what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to call police.