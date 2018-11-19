

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Haldimand County.

According to police, emergency services responded to Concession 2 Walpole on Nov. 19 at about 6 a.m.

Early investigation allowed police to determine that a vehicle was travelling westbound when it struck a vehicle travelling eastbound as it was turning into a private driveway.

The momentum caused one of the vehicles to strike a third.

In a news release, police said one of the occupants, a 21-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has been kept private until his next of kin has been notified.

One of the drivers, a 30-year-old male, was reportedly airlifted from local hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55 until just after 1 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact them.