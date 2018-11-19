Featured
One dead, one injured following three-vehicle crash in Haldimand County
The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 11:50AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 2:04PM EST
One person was killed and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Haldimand County.
According to police, emergency services responded to Concession 2 Walpole on Nov. 19 at about 6 a.m.
Early investigation allowed police to determine that a vehicle was travelling westbound when it struck a vehicle travelling eastbound as it was turning into a private driveway.
The momentum caused one of the vehicles to strike a third.
In a news release, police said one of the occupants, a 21-year-old male, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has been kept private until his next of kin has been notified.
One of the drivers, a 30-year-old male, was reportedly airlifted from local hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed between Sandusk Road and Haldimand Road 55 until just after 1 p.m.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact them.
CLEARED:ROAD CLOSURE: Concession 2 between Haldimand Rd 55 and Sandusk Rd #Nanticoke - Road is now OPEN. ^ag— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 19, 2018