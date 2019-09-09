

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A person was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pole on Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. on Weber Street between Arlington Boulevard and Fergus Avenue.

Several lanes were shut down while police were on scene investigating.

While one person was treated in hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but officials say charges are pending.