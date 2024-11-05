Pedestrian charged in Kitchener crash
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Monday night.
Police were called to the area of Queen’s Boulevard and Westmount Road East around 7:20 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian, a 46-year-old Kitchener woman, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year old Kitchener woman reported no injuries.
As a result of the investigation, the pedestrian was charged with failing to use the crosswalk.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to contact police.
