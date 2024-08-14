Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township

A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.

Waterloo Regional Police officers said a man armed with a knife went to a property in the Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road area of Wellesley Township on Tuesday around 11 a.m. and tried to force a woman into a vehicle.

The woman was able to get away and the man took off in the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered after it had been abandoned.

Police have identified the suspect as 50-year-old David Sherk from Paris.

He is wanted on charges of kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Instead, call 911 immediately.