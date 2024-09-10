Ontario woman charged with assault after neighbour sprayed with water gun

A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.

“I’ve cried myself to sleep many night,” Wendy Washik told CTV News.

The 58-year-old educational assistant said she was playing with some kids at a backyard barbecue on Sept. 1.

“Because I love kids and work with kids, I asked [one] if he had any water guns and he said: ‘Yeah.’”

Washik then chased the child from the back to the front of the home, when she accidentally sprayed a neighbour.

“I was trying to figure out how the water gun was working. It’s not like I play with water guns at my age,” she explained on Tuesday. “I was going through the gate and it accidentally hit the neighbour that was maybe three feet away, [who was] cutting his grass.”

Washik said she tried to apologize.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, a Norfolk County officer was called to Woodway Trail after a neighbour dispute resulted “in the victim being physically assaulted.”

Washik said the officer wouldn’t even hear her out.

“They told my husband to ‘bring your wife out of the backyard,’ and that I’m being charged with assault with a weapon,” she recalled. “They didn’t ask me one single question.”

Washik was then taken into custody.

Because of this incident, the educational assistant been put on leave by her school board.

“It just blows my mind that this has happened to me,” Washik said. “The mental and financial stress that has been put on my family, my children and my husband, is not right and is not fair.”

Neighbours told CTV News they have history with the man who phoned police that day.

“He’s had numerous issues on the street, [with] lots of neighbours,” explained Kirk Stewart. “Police called on him and they’re constantly here.”

“It’s been a reoccurring issue on the street, police being at his house for very, very minor issues,” added Michael MacConnachie.

Another neighbour said she and her son always try to avoid the man’s home.

“[Liam’s] friends are allowed to the come to our house,” Bobbi explained, adding that he’s not allowed to go over there.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News feel the police have been weaponized against them.

“I don’t think it should be that way,” said Bobbi. “I think our system is really messed up.”

“We all get along fine, we’re not calling the police on our other neighbours,” MacConnachie said. “It’s always the one individual who’s calling the police.”

Norfolk County OPP wouldn’t comment on the specifics of this incident.

They said, in an email to CTV News: “Regarding the charge that was laid, details about the weapon involved are considered part of the investigation and are not generally shared with the public.”

OPP also addressed the concerns of neighbours.

“We want to assure the community that every case is thoroughly investigated to ensure it is handled appropriately and brought to resolution,” the statement continued. “We are committed to maintaining high standards in our investigative work, regardless of how the public may perceive the allocation of resources. Our focus remains on doing our job effectively, ensuring that each case receives the attention it deserves, regardless of public perception.”

CTV News reached out to man who called OPP but he did not appear to be at home.

Washik said she now has a lawyer and her daughter has started a GoFundMe to help cover the family’s legal expenses. But they hope the situation is resolved long before it ends up in court.