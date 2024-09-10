New changes have improved response times from ROW paramedics, chief says
Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services says they’ve made some key changes that have resulted in improvements, including response times.
During a Community and Health Services Committee meeting on Monday, the chief shared some of the successes – and setbacks – so far.
“We've seen a six second improvement of the 80th percentile on response times across the region compared to last year,” John Riches told CTV News.
Even a few seconds, he explained, can make all the difference in saving a life.
Riches said they’ve added resources, additional ambulances and something called dynamic deployment – a response system that was recently put into practice.
“We've made changes to how we deploy our ambulances. The time the shifts start, times that they use, which stations we cover,” Riches explained.
However, there’s still work to be done.
January 2024 was the worst for offload delays in the service’s history. Offload delays refer to the time lost when paramedics take a patient to the emergency room and are forced to stay with the patient until a bed is available.
“We lost 97 ambulance days to offload in the month of January alone,” Riches said.
He explained that those wait times have more to do with the hospitals and how fast they can get a bed open.
In the second half of 2024, offload times have seen an improvement.
“From June 30th until now, we're at 74 minutes at the 90th percentile, whereas in the first three months of the year we are at 125 minutes on the 90th percentile,” said Riches. “It's a significant improvement so far.”
Terms changing
‘Code Red’ is the term currently used when there’s no ambulances available for a call and ‘Code Yellow’ is when there’s three or fewer ambulances.
Paramedic services will stop using those as of Nov. 1.
The new terms will be ‘Code Zero’, ‘Code Critical’ and ‘Code Capacity’ – which will be split into two categories, depending on the time of day.
The reason they are being changed is mainly due to the move to a new dispatch centre.
“We can't have a system where we are in ‘Code Red’, but also responding to ‘Code Reds’ from the Ministry of Health Dispatch center,” Riches explained.
The new dispatch centre will prioritize calls and those ambulances will be dispatched accordingly, using a new colour-coded system. The Cambridge location is expected to open in 2026.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.