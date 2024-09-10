Driver dies after being thrown from e-bike in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say an e-bike driver has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The 65-year-old man was traveling on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener when he lost control of the bike and hit a curb.

Police said the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Ornge told CTV News an air ambulance was initially requested but was then cancelled.

Instead, the man was transported to a hospital outside the region where he was pronounced dead.

Kingsway Drive, between Cedarwoods Crescent and St. Jerome Avenue, has reopened to traffic.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash cam video, to give them a call.