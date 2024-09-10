Security video released of Kitchener gas station robbery

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police have released security video from an armed robbery at a Kitchener gas station.

    They said a person entered the convenience store, at Margaret Avenue and Guelph Street, around 1:50 a.m. Saturday and demanded cash from the employee at knifepoint.

    The suspect then fled on foot down Margaret Avenue.

    The employee was not hurt.

    Police did not say how much money, if any, was stolen.

    On Tuesday, they released security video of the robbery. It shows a person wearing a brown coat, jeans and a mask walking into the store. Then video skips one minute ahead, showing them leaving the store.

    Police are hoping the public can help them identify the person in the video.

    Anyone with information is asked to Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 822. Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

