What you need to know about rabies and how to protect against infection
An Ontario resident, who health officials have not identified, remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
In a release shared last week, the Brant County Health Unit said they believe the person was exposed to the illness while in the Gowganda area of the Timiskaming region.
Rabies is a viral infection that causes brain and spinal cord inflammation. It usually spreads to humans through the saliva or mucous of an infected animal, such as a bat, skunk, fox or raccoon. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): “Once the virus infects the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100 per cent of cases.”
Until now, there has never been a confirmed case of rabies in a Brant County resident.
It is also the province’s first confirmed case of domestic human rabies in nearly 60 years, according to Public Health Ontario.
“Our heartfelt thoughts are with this individual and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Dr. Rebecca Comley, the county’s medical officer of health, said in a Sept. 6 media release. “Rabies, though rare, is a serious virus in humans. If you have direct contact with any animal known to carry rabies, you should seek immediate medical attention.”
The WHO says the incubation period for rabies is typically two to three months, but can vary based on the viral load. Initial symptoms can include fever, pain, unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensations at the wound site. Once the virus begins to move to the central nervous system, progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops.
How is rabies transmitted?
Health officials are urging the public to take certain precautions to reduce their risk of getting rabies, including avoiding contact with wildlife when possible.
“Rabies is very typically spread through the saliva of an infected animal,” explained Rebecca Comley, the medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit. “Any contact with that saliva, on an open wound, for example, in the eyes, nose and mouth… those are all ways, or theoretical ways, where rabies can be transmitted.”
She added that rabies does not spread through the air.
“If you don't have direct contact with an animal, you're not going to get rabies,” Comley said. “You're not going to get it through touching feces or urine or blood. It's really transmitted through infected saliva.”
Worried about your risk?
If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, especially a wild animal, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and seek immediate medical care.
“One wouldn't expect symptoms. You're really doing this preventatively. So if you've been exposed, you're protected by that treatment before you would have any symptoms at all,” Comley explained.
According to Public Health Canada, early symptoms may include headache, malaise, fever and fatigue
How can a doctor help?
Both pre-exposure immunization and post-exposure prophylaxis are used to fight the infection by neutralizing antibodies and preventing the virus from entering the peripheral nervous system, according to Public Health Canada.
Pre-exposure immunization is usually given to people who have had close contact with rabid animals, travellers with occupational exposure to animals and lab workers handling the rabies virus, as well as hunters and trappers in areas with confirmed rabies and spelunkers.
Medical professionals determine an individual’s need for post-exposure prophylaxis by conducting a risk assessment related to their exposure to the potentially rabid animal.
“There's two parts to rabies prophylaxis,” Comley explained. “The first part includes a series of vaccinations, and that provides protection against rabies in that short term at the beginning, before the rabies vaccination is effective. You're also given something called immunoglobulin, which is an immune product that protects you until the vaccine is effective. It's a two tiered, process.”
Why are cases so rare in Canada?
Comley said one reason why the number of rabies cases is so low in Canada is because of the high vaccination rates for domestic pets.
“In a lot of other countries, where rabies is much more prevalent, the main source of rabies is in stray dogs,” she said.
Between 1924 and 2009, public health said 24 people in six provinces died of rabies. The three most recent human cases in Canada were bat-related and occurred in Quebec in 2000, British Columbia in 2003 and Alberta in 2007.
For more information on rabies prevention and what to do if you suspect exposure, residents are encouraged to visit the provincial or federal public health websites or contact their local health unit.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.