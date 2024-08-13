Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.

Residents were told to stay inside Tuesday while officers searched the community for a man wanted for attempted robbery.

Police said a woman was approached at her home by a stranger around 11:30 a.m. and then assaulted at knifepoint.

People in the area saw what was happening and intervened.

“The victim in this matter did not receive any physical injuries, however, it was a violent attack,” explained Const. Chris Iden.

The man then fled in a truck, which was later found abandoned.

While police searched the densely wooded area around Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road, residents were asked to stay away.

Waterloo Regional Police search for a suspect in a wooded area in Wellesley on Aug. 13, 2024.

“We are concerned that if the [suspect gets] in one of the residences that they could become violent as well,” Iden said.

The hold and secure was called off about five hours later after police determined that the man was no longer in the area.

The man has been described as white, around 40-years-old and 6’2”, with a medium build and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, grey jacket, grey shirt and sunglasses.

“We are asking anybody within the area, that if they see anything suspicious… to please contact 911 immediately and do not interact with them,” Iden urged.

Police said their Emergency Response Unit, canine units, drones and an OPP helicopter were part of the search effort.