Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
Residents were told to stay inside Tuesday while officers searched the community for a man wanted for attempted robbery.
Police said a woman was approached at her home by a stranger around 11:30 a.m. and then assaulted at knifepoint.
People in the area saw what was happening and intervened.
“The victim in this matter did not receive any physical injuries, however, it was a violent attack,” explained Const. Chris Iden.
The man then fled in a truck, which was later found abandoned.
While police searched the densely wooded area around Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road, residents were asked to stay away.
Waterloo Regional Police search for a suspect in a wooded area in Wellesley on Aug. 13, 2024.
“We are concerned that if the [suspect gets] in one of the residences that they could become violent as well,” Iden said.
The hold and secure was called off about five hours later after police determined that the man was no longer in the area.
The man has been described as white, around 40-years-old and 6’2”, with a medium build and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, grey jacket, grey shirt and sunglasses.
“We are asking anybody within the area, that if they see anything suspicious… to please contact 911 immediately and do not interact with them,” Iden urged.
Police said their Emergency Response Unit, canine units, drones and an OPP helicopter were part of the search effort.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Man trapped in trench in Toronto dies: police
A construction worker trapped in a trench in Toronto has died, Toronto police said.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
George Clooney has some choice words for Quentin Tarantino, who said he doesn't think Clooney is a movie star
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
How the death-care industry is adapting to the modern consumer
The death-care industry, like any line of work, has had to learn to adapt to an evolving consumer and environment. But with a funeral home being a unique type of job, it does bring its own set of challenges.
Taylor Swift fans get free Swarovski necklaces after cancelled shows
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault
According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.