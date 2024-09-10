Food Bank of Waterloo Region weighs in on record-breaking food bank visits in province
New numbers show more people are relying on food banks as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.
“The data we are about to share reveals food bank use has reached an all-time high in Ontario,” Feed Ontario CEO Carolyn Stewart told food bank representatives Tuesday morning in Mississauga.
Based on data from Feed Ontario, a network of hunger-relief organizations, more than one million people visited a food bank between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. That’s a 25 per cent increase over last year.
“That’s one million people in Ontario not having enough food to eat, one million people having to make impossible choices between paying rent or choosing groceries for their family. And one million people unable to keep their heads above water and in need of help,” Stewart said.
The data also shows 7.6 million visits to Ontario food banks within the past year, up 17 per cent from the year before. It also marks a 134 per cent jump from 2019-2020.
“We are tired of breaking records, and we are tired of feeling like those in government who should be responding with a sense of urgency aren't hearing the alarm bells that we're ringing,” Kirstin Beardsley, Food Banks Canada CEO, said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Impact in Waterloo Region
Those same alarm bells are going off at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region. CEO Kim Wilhelm was also at the press conference, echoing the concerns from other organizations.
“In Waterloo Region right now, one in 10 households is accessing food assistance,” she said. “Last year, it was one in 14 and two years ago, one in 20 households.”
While many have wondered if the influx of international students is driving up the numbers, local data shows that’s not the case.
“Students as a whole in Waterloo Region make up less than five per cent of the participants who are accessing food assistance,” Wilhelm explained.
Food banks across the province, meanwhile, are worried that if the cost of living doesn’t go down, the number of people accessing their services will only go up.
“We’re not going to see the end in sight,” said Wilhelm. “Right now, the government is expecting food banks to solve the problem, but food banks can't solve the problems.”
They are a temporary measure, she adds, because that’s all they were ever designed to be.
- With reporting from CTVNewsToronto.ca
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Watch live now: The high-stakes Trump-Harris 2024 presidential debate is underway
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are meeting face-to-face tonight in the high-stakes debate that comes less than two months before election day.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
Some restaurants have increased their default tip options. Canadians think you should give this much
Despite what the default options on the payment terminal might read, most Canadians still want to tip around 15 per cent, according to a new survey.
6 things to watch for when Kamala Harris debates Donald Trump
The fundamental question ahead of their meeting in Philadelphia, one of the highest-stakes national debates in a generation, is whether – and how – the presidential candidates can deliver a compelling message.
Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage
The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born 'outside' of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.
$2M home belonging to children's musician Raffi on the market
Canada’s children’s troubadour is selling his B.C. home, which is now up for grabs for $1,995,000.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.