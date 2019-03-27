Featured
Parents facing charges after 3-month-old girl suffers severe injuries
Two people have been charged in connection to a three-month-old girl who suffered serious injuries.
The Bruce Peninsula OPP was called to investigate on March 23.
As a resulted, the parents of the infant were arrested. Both face charges of aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
They were released on recognizance after a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 18.
The accused were not identified.
A publication ban is in effect for the court proceedings.