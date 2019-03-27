

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been charged in connection to a three-month-old girl who suffered serious injuries.

The Bruce Peninsula OPP was called to investigate on March 23.

As a resulted, the parents of the infant were arrested. Both face charges of aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.

They were released on recognizance after a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on April 18.

The accused were not identified.

A publication ban is in effect for the court proceedings.