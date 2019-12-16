KITCHENER -- Guelph Police are looking for two women who were reportedly seen stealing $860 worth of electric toothbrushes.

An employee of a store at Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive says she saw the theft occur around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The women ran out of the store before the employee could stop them, according to officials.

The two suspects are described as Caucasian, average build, and with long dark hair.

The first suspect was reportedly seen wearing a pink winter coat with fur trim and carrying a black purse. The second had a black coat and was carrying a black and red bag.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.