

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are looking to speak to two people regarding a theft of $6,204.40 in toothbrushes.

The shoplifting incident occurred on March 25 at 10:30 p.m.

The man and woman were seen leaving in a small, black, four-door vehicle. The make or model was not identified and the licence plate numbers were obtained.

Anyone who recognizes the pair or has information about the incident is asked to contact police.