Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.

A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Wellington Road 17 near Alma, Ont.

The dairy farm barn was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

Officials said no one was hurt, but multiple cattle were killed.

Crews were on hand for 10 hours putting out hotspots.

"The steel roofing as well as the concrete slabbing on the floor and such, it didn't allow us to attack the fire as quickly as possible," said Jason Benn, the deputy fire chief for Centre Wellington Fire Rescue Services. "However, the excavator aided in that and we were able to suppress the fire."

Benn adds that the silos were also damaged and will need to come down.

Aftermath of a fire at dairy farm near Alma. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 13, 2022)

With the lost livestock and structure damage, the estimated cost of damage is $4.5-5 million.

"Family and friends are here as well as workers and they're going to assist the homeowner with the body removal of the animals and then some cleanup," said Benn.

Fire officials say it's hard to determine a cause of the fire in a building like the barn.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been contacted, but is not planning to investigate further.

"They seemed that they they did not have to attend as we were looking after a lot of the measures ourselves," said Benn.