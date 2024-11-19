When will we see the first snow of the season?

The first snowfall of the season could come this week – but don’t worry, it won’t be sticking around.

Environment Canada is predicting a messy mix of precipitation on Thursday. Their latest update shows a 30 per cent chance of rain and flurries during the daytime, increasing to a 40 per cent chance into Friday morning.

It’s possible, however, we won’t see anything in Waterloo Region. CTV Weather Specialist Will Aiello said there’s a higher likelihood of snow north and south of our area.

The forecast also shows a possibility of flurries again on Saturday night.

As for any snow that does fall will probably melt quickly as Environment Canada says overnight temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark.