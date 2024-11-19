When will we see the first snow of the season?
The first snowfall of the season could come this week – but don’t worry, it won’t be sticking around.
Environment Canada is predicting a messy mix of precipitation on Thursday. Their latest update shows a 30 per cent chance of rain and flurries during the daytime, increasing to a 40 per cent chance into Friday morning.
It’s possible, however, we won’t see anything in Waterloo Region. CTV Weather Specialist Will Aiello said there’s a higher likelihood of snow north and south of our area.
The forecast also shows a possibility of flurries again on Saturday night.
As for any snow that does fall will probably melt quickly as Environment Canada says overnight temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane-force winds hitting parts of the B.C. coast as 'bomb cyclone' develops
Hurricane-force winds of more than 120 km/h are hitting parts of the British Columbia coast as a "bomb cyclone" develops off Vancouver Island.
Two undersea cables in Baltic Sea disrupted, sparking warnings of possible ‘hybrid warfare’
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
Sitting too much linked to heart disease –– even if you work out, according to new study
Sitting at your desk all day may put you at greater risk for heart disease –– even if you work out in your spare time, according to new research.
'Embarrassed': NDP MP calls on Randy Boissonnault to resign over false Indigenous claims
A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.
Calgary doctor charged with sexual assault of multiple patients
A Calgary doctor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting four patients between 2016 and 2020. Police say all four victims came forward independently in 2023 to report their alleged assaults.
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Sarah McLachlan cancels anniversary tour due to health concerns
Sarah McLachlan fans will be saddened to learn the famed Canadian singer has cancelled her 30th anniversary “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” tour due to health concerns.
Trump chooses TV doctor Mehmet Oz to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor and disabled Americans.
'I'm just tickled pink': Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.