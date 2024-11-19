Waterloo Region charities, food banks feel pressure from postal workers’ strike

The stalemate in the postal workers’ strike has local charities and food banks feeling pressure.

Groups that depend on donations through the mail are worried about the strike’s potential impact on their festive fundraiser campaigns.

It’s the busiest time of year for the Cambridge Food Bank and they’ve seen a historic stretch of visitors.

“This is the busiest that we’ve had in our 39-year history,” said Dianne McLeod, CEO for the Cambridge Food Bank.

In December, they usually see around 800 families come in for Christmas support, but November has already seen over 2,000 families. With the need for donations at an all-time high, the Canada Post strike is making it tough to get that message out.

“Every year we send out a Christmas mailer to our supporters. Of course, that mailer can’t get out today. What’s really concerning is that mailer really is our major fundraiser of the year,” said McLeod.

With the donation plea missing from mailboxes it means mail-in donations aren’t possible.

“Without those funds coming in, that will significantly impact our programs and services at a time when we are experiencing the highest need ever across the country,” McLeod said.

They aren’t alone either. At the United Way Waterloo Region Communities, the holiday season is one of the most important times of the year. They also rely heavily on mail-in donations.

“It affects us because 50 per cent of the donations we receive are actually through the mail or a donation form that comes in through the mail,” said Scott Hamilton, the director of philanthropy for the organization.

Like the Cambridge Food Bank, their holiday donation letters aren’t being delivered.

“Right now, we have about 2,000 letters that are still waiting for go out to current and lapsed donors,” said Hamilton. “It’s a tremendous amount of money and funding to more than 80 charities across the region.”

Both the United Way and Cambridge Food Bank say they respect postal workers’ right to strike.

But they also describe the situation as dire if it drags on.

In the meantime, the organizations are reminding people that donations can still be made through various avenues, and they are committed to making it a happy holiday season.

Cambridge Food Bank:

• Online and E-Transfer Options: Donations can be made online at cambridgefoodbank.org or via etransfer to give@cambridgefoodbank.org. To receive a tax receipt, donors are asked to include their full name, address, phone number, and email address in the e-transfer notes.

• Drop-Off Location: Donations can be dropped off at 54 Ainslie St. S., Cambridge, Monday through Friday 9 am - 5 pm.

• Donation Pick-Up: The food bank will arrange to pick up monetary donations for those who contact Sarah, their Donor Development Manager at stooze@cambridgefoodbank.org or call 519-622-6550 ext.101.

United Way Waterloo Region Communities:

• There are multiple ways to donate or help out. All that information can be found at www.uwaywrc.ca, by calling 519-888-6100, or by emailing info@uwaywrc.ca