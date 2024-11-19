'Doors shaking from bombing': Ukrainian refugee living in Kitchener looks back at 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war

Inna Biliaieva fled from her home in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine two years ago, but the destruction and devastation she left behind still feels fresh in her mind.

“I was sitting in my house and the doors [were] shaking from bombing. And I just didn't know what to do,” she told CTV News.

Biliaieva, and millions more caught up in the Russia invasion, were left with a difficult decision.

“You have a choice to stay – and probably will die – or go somewhere [else].”

She, like many, has lost many loved ones.

“They defended us and they died already. Many of them, unfortunately. It really hurts.”

She went to Germany and Romania, before moving to Canada nine months ago.

Biliaieva, however, continues to struggle with feelings of guilt.

“Because you actually feel that you need to support your country, your people.”

In 2022, she found her calling – helping other Ukrainian refugees.

“Morally, I cannot do something different. I just cannot. Whenever I will be, in any country, I will find Ukrainian refugees to help them,” she said.

Helping new Canadians

Biliaieva now works as a volunteer coordinator for Grassroots Response, based out of Waterloo Region. The group has helped upwards of 4,000 people since launching in 2022.

“[We are] providing safety to displaced Ukrainians when they come to Ontario, ensuring they have equality and a safe place to settle,” explained Stephanie Goertz, with Grassroots Response.

As the number of people they help keeps growing, another issue has emerged.

Some Ukrainians say they’re having a hard time finding employment, threatening their ability to stay in Canada.

Goertz said some companies are discriminating against immigrants because of their English-speaking skills.

“Companies could adapt their hiring processes, or their or how they run different systems in their companies, to accommodate people with lower English,” she suggested.

Grassroots Response doesn’t just help those looking to relocate to Waterloo Region. A lot of their clients are still in Ukraine, or looking to flee to other parts of Canada.

The group just became a not-for-profit organization, which Goertz said its good news as they’ll be able to apply for some much-needed grants. In the meantime, the organization depends on donations. Goertz is encouraging any who can, to donate, and said even a small amount can go a long way.

What’s next

Biliaieva said she’s still worried about her friends back home. Some have chosen to return, while others have never left.

“Many people don't want to go. They say, ‘this is my home, I will die here.’ This is about personal choice,” she explained.

She’s also learned a lot since she left, like the unyielding spirit of her people.

“From the beginning of the invasion, like you could see such things, when people would stop the tanks with their hands,” she said. “You could see the braveness, how people could stand for their country.”

Biliaieva remains inspired by those with an unbreakable resilience – even in the face of adversity.