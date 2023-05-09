'Our family has gone through hell and back': Bradley Pogue’s mother reacts to son’s killer submitting documents to appeal life sentence

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

IN HER OWN WORDS

IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer

Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.

Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run

William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.

'Rust' movie medic gets US$1.15M partial settlement

A New Mexico judge has approved a US$1.15 million settlement between a medic who worked on the "Rust" film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.

