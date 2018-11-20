

CTV Kitchener





Bradley Pogue was murdered on Nov. 19, shot to death in Cambridge around 8 p.m.

His mother, Hayley Schultz, described him as a sweet, passionate young man.

“He would do anything for anybody. He loved his baby girl Zaelynn,” she said.

On Tuesday, a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting was released. Adam Adonis De-Gannes, 24 from Cambridge, was being sought by police.

Before noon, they had made an arrest, though police would not confirm the person’s identity.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in Cambridge shooting

Adding to her shock, Schultz said that Pogue and De-Gannes were friends.

She also described Pogue as being very close with his three brothers, one of whom was reportedly with him when he was shot.

“He died in his brother’s arms,” she said.

Schultz told CTV she believed there was another suspect at large, and that it was only a matter of time before they were found.

She said her focus was being with her family and making funeral arrangements.