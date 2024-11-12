How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents
The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.
It also has residents worried about shipments and deliveries ahead of the holidays.
There was a steady stream of foot traffic going in and out of the Canada Post office on Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.
But the 72-hour strike notice has customers who CTV News spoke with concerned.
“Europe, Austria, Germany, Canada, U.S. - I wrote 50 cards,” said one woman.
If negotiations drag on for some time, customers aren’t sure what it could mean for people who want to send holiday wishes around the globe.
“I really don’t know. Otherwise, they just sit there until next year. Maybe I have to do the phoning then. Will cost me even more,” she added.
Some say that option sounds quite alright.
“With email and with phone and everything, I prefer to call, myself, to say greetings for the holiday,” said another person heading inside the post office.
As for small businesses, the pressure is mounting.
Waterloo-based company Gem Boutique, which specializes in crystals, beads, jewelry and anything spiritual is hoping for a miracle at the bargaining table.
“We are entirely an online business. For us, things like shopping is literally the bread and butter of our business. If we don’t have the ability to get our products from our warehouse here to our customers, that would literally be the end of business for us,” said Chantelle Adams, live sale host for Gem Boutique.
Adams and her colleagues learned a postal strike was possible a few weeks ago and took immediate action.
“We already contacted UPS. We actually switched to them as of today,” Adams told CTV News on Tuesday.
With Christmas so close, they hope that move gets the customers’ stamp of approval.
City of Kitchener staff asking residents to plan ahead
If there is a strike, city staff say mail service to and from Kitchener will be impacted.
As a result, they ask residents who can, to switch to eBilling so their property tax and utilities bills are delivered and paid on time.
“Payments can also be made through your bank, online banking, telephone banking, preauthorized payment plans, and in person at City Hall. In the event of a strike, payments can also be dropped off in boxes located at City Hall or any Community Centre,” reads a statement from a spokesperson.
Other outgoing city mail, like community centre programming and neighbourhood development notices, may be delayed, but information can be found on the City of Kitchener’s website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead new ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump administration
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” in his second administration.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025
Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.