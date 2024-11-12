How a possible Canada Post workers strike could impact Waterloo Region businesses, residents

The threat of a strike by Canada Post workers has small businesses in Waterloo Region feeling the pressure.

It also has residents worried about shipments and deliveries ahead of the holidays.

There was a steady stream of foot traffic going in and out of the Canada Post office on Bridgeport Road East in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.

But the 72-hour strike notice has customers who CTV News spoke with concerned.

“Europe, Austria, Germany, Canada, U.S. - I wrote 50 cards,” said one woman.

If negotiations drag on for some time, customers aren’t sure what it could mean for people who want to send holiday wishes around the globe.

“I really don’t know. Otherwise, they just sit there until next year. Maybe I have to do the phoning then. Will cost me even more,” she added.

Some say that option sounds quite alright.

“With email and with phone and everything, I prefer to call, myself, to say greetings for the holiday,” said another person heading inside the post office.

As for small businesses, the pressure is mounting.

Waterloo-based company Gem Boutique, which specializes in crystals, beads, jewelry and anything spiritual is hoping for a miracle at the bargaining table.

“We are entirely an online business. For us, things like shopping is literally the bread and butter of our business. If we don’t have the ability to get our products from our warehouse here to our customers, that would literally be the end of business for us,” said Chantelle Adams, live sale host for Gem Boutique.

Adams and her colleagues learned a postal strike was possible a few weeks ago and took immediate action.

“We already contacted UPS. We actually switched to them as of today,” Adams told CTV News on Tuesday.

With Christmas so close, they hope that move gets the customers’ stamp of approval.

City of Kitchener staff asking residents to plan ahead

If there is a strike, city staff say mail service to and from Kitchener will be impacted.

As a result, they ask residents who can, to switch to eBilling so their property tax and utilities bills are delivered and paid on time.

“Payments can also be made through your bank, online banking, telephone banking, preauthorized payment plans, and in person at City Hall. In the event of a strike, payments can also be dropped off in boxes located at City Hall or any Community Centre,” reads a statement from a spokesperson.

Other outgoing city mail, like community centre programming and neighbourhood development notices, may be delayed, but information can be found on the City of Kitchener’s website.