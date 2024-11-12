Kitchener doctor attempts second world record
Just over a year since a doctor from Kitchener broke a Guinness World Record for bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds, he’s now attempting a second world record.
Dr. Khashayar Farzam attempted to break the record for bench pressing the most body weight repetitions in thirty seconds. He had to beat 38 reps of his own body weight and by all apparent results he did it.
“I weighed in at 201.8 lbs and the mark to beat was 38 reps. I did 44 reps today,” Farzam said.
Farzam and several members of Lil’s Gym in Kitchener helped film the attempt with multiple cameras. The crew recorded the entire attempt, including Farzam’s weight, each weight used on the barbell, the barbell’s weight and they also timed the whole thing. They are submitting it all to Guinness World Records to see if he qualifies for a second award.
“It felt pretty good. At the end there I felt like I was just running out of steam,” Farzam said.
“Just got to get all the angles and make sure you're doing everything properly,” Co-owner of Lil’s Gym Matt Daciw said. “Like sometimes the scale can go a couple points of a degree one way, one way or the other. But really, if anything, he beat the record and then some.”
Farzam isn't new to winning. He broke the Guinness World Record for the most weight bench pressed in 30 seconds by a man, lifting 3,610 kg (7,959 lbs). Farzam did it on Nov. 1, 2023 by completing 30 repetitions of around 120 kg (265 lbs), breaking the old record by two reps.
Dr. Khashayar Farzam's first Guinness World Record hangs at Lil's Gym in Kitchener. A hook stands beside it, ready for another award. Nov.12, 2024 (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
Farzam also recently won his class at the Pan-American Bench Press Championships.
“I thought this would be a good way to close off the season,” Farzam said.
Farzam is an emergency room doctor at both Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. When he’s not working, he’s usually lifting weights at Lil’s Gym, where his first Guinness World Record hangs on the wall.
“He's been putting in the work and he's a great member to have here. It's really cool to have people come in and see he's got the Guinness record. I mean, it makes us look good. But overall, he's just an awesome dude and we want to help him out,” Daciw said.
“We have another hook there - it's a perfect spot for [another award],” Chris Williamson, co-owner of Lil’s Gym, said
While Farzam keeps pressing his place in the history books, he said he’s heard of potential attempts to break his first record, and if needed, he plans to keep defending his title.
“The goal is to just keep doing as much as I can,” Dr. Farzam said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. teen with Canada's first human case of avian flu in critical condition, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
The teenager who is sick with the first-ever human case of avian influenza acquired in Canada is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead new ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ in Trump administration
President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” in his second administration.
Here's why thieves may be stealing butter in Canada
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, a popular leader renowned for his affable personality and dedicated public service, has died
Alleged serial killer previously pled guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025
Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.
Body found in Montreal park identified as cryptocurrency influencer
The body of a man that was found in a park in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough last month has been identified as cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
2-year-old gorilla 'Eyare' dies unexpectedly at Calgary Zoo
A young gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.