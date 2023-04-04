Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018

The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.

Pogue was killed during a robbery at a Cambridge plaza in 2018.

The judge ruled the accused would be sentenced as an adult, and for the first time, could be identified publically.

Peter Bouctsis was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years, dating back to the time of his arrest in 2018.

Justice David Broad, describing the reasoning behind his decision, said the planning of the robbery that night showed clear foresight.

He also cited Bouctsis’ behaviour while in custody, referencing reports that he continued to use and deal drugs.

Last November, Bouctsis was charged with bribery. It’s alleged he offered money to the program manager at the facility where he was being held while his sentencing hearing was ongoing.

Justice Broad described those allegations as “shocking and perplexing” and added that Bouctsis “has been unable to control his draw to the criminal lifestyle” while in custody.

The judge also addressed Pogue’s mother and family, saying Tuesday’s sentence means Bouctsis will face conditions even after he’s released from prison.

Justice Broad saved his last words for Bouctsis.

“This is your opportunity to turn your life around and devote yourself to becoming the productive member of society that I know you’re capable of.”

MOTHER’S REACTION TO SENTENCE

Hayley Schultz, Pogue’s mother, was in the courthouse for Bouctsis’ sentencing.

“I spent four and a half years in utter hell,” she said afterwards.

Schultz spoke to CTV News while holding a stuffed bear with her son’s ashes inside.

She was happy with the judge’s sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

“I’m just so grateful that’s what the judge decided, which was the right choice.”

Schultz said she can finally move on.

“We’re all looking forward to putting closure to this and remembering Bradley for the brave, relentless, courageous young man that he was.”

Bradley Pogue with his mother Hayley Schultz in an undated photo.

WHAT HAPPENED IN 2018

Pogue, 24, was killed in Cambridge on Nov. 19, 2018.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Pogue went to Brierdale Plaza in order to sell a pound of marijuana.

Bouctsis, who was 17-years-old at the time, approached him with a plan to steal the drugs.

Court heard that Bouctsis pointed his gun at Pogue and asked: “What is worth more, a pound of weed or your life?”

When Pogue tried to knock the gun out the man’s hand, Bouctsis pulled the trigger.

Police at Brierdale Plaza in Cambridge on the night Bradley Pogue died.

GUILTY VERDICT

In December 2021, Bouctsis was found guilty of second-degree murder.

The defence argued that he didn’t intend to kill Pogue, but the judge disagreed.

“[His] question to Bradley Pogue of what he valued more, one pound of marijuana or his life, demonstrates that he fully appreciated that the gun in his hand could kill,” said Justice Broad.

The defence asked for a conviction of unlawful manslaughter, while the Crown wanted him sentenced as an adult.

OTHER CHARGES

Two other people have been charged in connection to Pogue’s death.

Adam DeGannes pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a six-year sentence, while Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice.