Police looking for two people after Erin crash

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to locate two people who disappeared into a wooded area after a collision in Erin.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Trafalgar Road just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen and the two people who had been inside the vehicle at the time of the crash had run off.

The driver is described as a white man, approximately 30-years-old, with facial hair and a thin build. He was also possibly wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

The passenger is believed to a woman in her 30s with a thin build. She was wearing a dark-coloured sweater, light-coloured pants and carrying a duffle bag.

Several nearby roads were closed as officers, including the canine unit, searched for the pair. The roads have since reopened.

At this time, neither person has been located and residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras to try to locate the missing people.