Noxious substance sprayed during robbery at Kitchener home

A woman was taken to hospital after Waterloo Regional Police said she was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery.

Police were called to a home in the Victoria Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road area of Kitchener on Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

Officers were told two people entered the home and sprayed a 34-year-old woman with an unspecified substance before stealing property and taking off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.