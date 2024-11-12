KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Noxious substance sprayed during robbery at Kitchener home

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A woman was taken to hospital after Waterloo Regional Police said she was sprayed with a noxious substance during a robbery.

    Police were called to a home in the Victoria Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road area of Kitchener on Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

    Officers were told two people entered the home and sprayed a 34-year-old woman with an unspecified substance before stealing property and taking off.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

