Teen guilty of second-degree murder in death of Bradley Pogue

A teen has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

A judge handed down his decision over Zoom on Wednesday morning.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was on trial for the shooting death of 24-year-old Pogue in November 2018.

The agreed statement of facts said the teen pulled a gun on Pogue and shot him during a drug deal at a Cambridge plaza.

The defence's position was the teen didn’t intend to kill Pogue and was arguing for unlawful manslaughter.

The Crown said the robbery was planned and that the teen should be found guilty of second-degree murder.

The teen will be back in court at the end of January for sentencing. The Crown has asked for an adult sentence.