Local hospitals seek support as Split the Pot Lottery tops $1M

Hospitals are hoping their local communities are willing to pitch in to help purchase some lifesaving equipment. A total of 68 facilities, including Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, are taking part in the upcoming Split the Pot Lottery.

Money raised through the community fundraising effort will support urgent upgrades, including everything from X-rays to MRI machines.

Lisa Evans knows how valuable that equipment can be to those in treatment.

“I think it’s super important to support our local hospitals,” she said. “I have a son who is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed when he was 16.”

Evans is also a Split the Pot Lottery jackpot winner. She took home almost $700,000 during the last draw.

“My son received amazing care and he’s many years cancer-free now,” she told CTV News. “I can’t not donate to the hospitals and support them.”

Lisa Evans, who previously won the Split the Pot jackpot, at Grand River Hospital on Nov. 12, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

Hospitals in Ontario, including both Grand River Hospital and St Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, participate in the Split the Pot Lottery every quarter.

This time the jackpot is estimated at more than $1 million.

Hospitals appreciate the community support.

“We get government funding to support our daily operations, but we don’t get any funding for equipment,” said Vickie Murray, the transition manager for Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital. “That is 100 per cent on the hospital. So it’s really helpful when community members support us with initiatives like this.”

Vickey Murray, the transition manager for Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital, on Nov. 12, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

Community funding, like the lottery, allows them to purchase vital equipment that is used on a daily basis.

“Things like checking [a patient’s] blood pressure, their pulse, their temperature, measuring how much oxygen is in their blood. These are tools that we need to use every single day for care and ensure our families are well,” explained Patricia Blancher, GRH’s program director. “All of these, even play activities for our children, all come through financial dollars and funds raised through this program.”

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased on the Split the Pot website.

The next draw is set for Nov. 27.