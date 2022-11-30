OPP release video of $20,000 theft from Fergus business

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released video footage of a break-and-enter in Fergus during which an estimated $20,000 worth of property was stolen.

On Wednesday, OPP released the video which shows the suspects in a break-and-enter that happened between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to OPP, the suspects entered the business by forcing entry from the roof. They then stole cigarettes, e-cigarettes, currency and lottery tickets. OPP said there is extensive structural damage affecting four businesses.

The video footage, which appears to be from surveillance cameras, shows a large hole in the roof of the business.

The video shows the a suspect filling garbage bags with merchandise from the store and then exiting the business door with garbage bags that appear to be full.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (T.I.P.S)