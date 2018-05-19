

CTV Kitchener





An OPP flight crew helicopter was struck by a laser while crews were searching for a wanted person near Woodstock Thursday night.

Provincial police say the helicopter was in flight when it was struck, but the crew was able to avoid the strike from preventing any permanent injury to the crew or impacting flight operations.

"Laser attacks on aircraft are a serious and growing concern. The OPP take these actions very seriously and if the person(s) responsible are identified, they will be held accountable for their actions," said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

According to Transport Canada, in 2016 there were 500 reported incidents of lasers being pointed at aircrafts.

OPP say pointing a laser at an aircraft can create a glare that will distract or temporarily blind pilots.

They say this puts passengers, as well as people on the ground, at serious risk.

OPP say it is a criminal offence to point a laser at an aircraft.

Offenders will be charged and could face fines up to $100,000, five years in prison, or both.