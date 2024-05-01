Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
In December, Kaitlyn Braun, 25, pleaded guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts. Court heard that for months she had contacted doulas, falsely claiming she was pregnant.
Birth workers spent hours, and in some cases days, supporting her in-person, on the phone or over video chat, sometimes as she pretended to deliver as stillborn baby. In victim impact statements and interviews with CTV News they described their experiences as disturbing and deeply traumatic.
Kaitlyn Braun appears in a picture posted to social media. (Facebook)
In February, Braun was sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years of probation after the Crown and the defence put forward a joint submission. At the time, the judge raised concerns saying he was troubled by a mental health assessment that indicated Braun was likely to reoffend.
On Wednesday, Hamilton police announced Braun had been arrested the day before and is facing multiple charges including harassing communications, obtaining by false pretences, and breaching a conditional sentence order.
Police said the new charges stem from reports that, between Wednesday April 17 and Thursday April 18, Braun falsely solicited support related to pregnancy and childbirth.
Previous victims 'knew that this was going to happen'
“I wish I could say that I’m shocked but we knew that this was going to happen,” said Seanna Hayes, a London, Ont. doula and one of Braun’s previous victims.
Hayes was among those who provided care in-person at Braun’s home. Others victims supported Braun virtually.
“We knew that when she was released on house arrest, I mean they sentenced her to the place where she traumatized people. They sentenced her to the place where she committed all her crimes,” Hayes said.
“I feel just so betrayed by the court system. It’s their job to protect the public and they didn’t do that.”
Birth workers involved in the original case learned of the new victims through a group chat they use to keep each other informed.
“It’s hard knowing that this was going to happen and not being able to stop it,” said Amy Silva, another London, Ont. doula.
Silva created one of the earliest TikTok videos warning doulas about Braun when allegations about a scammer began to emerge.
“We tried so hard for so long to protect people. So it’s just a kick in the gut really that this happened and there’s other people feeling how we felt. We know exactly what they’re going through and we can’t do anything to stop it.”
Silva is also concerned because she said one of the people Braun reached out to recently is not a doula but works in a similar profession.
“Anybody in a caregiving role, really, is a target,” Silva said.
She said she won’t be surprised if more charges are laid against Braun.
For doulas trying to heal, Braun’s recent arrest is a setback.
“The court process last time was so traumatizing, just knowing we're going to have to go through all of that again is putting me in a state of panic,” Hayes said.
Kristen Aul no longer practices as a doula after her experience with Braun.
“She was my first client when I was trying to certify and it kind of just ruined the whole experience for me,” Aul said.
Braun had a bail hearing Wednesday and remains in custody.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Eating disorders among youth skyrocketed during pandemic and so did associated costs, report finds
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in support of Palestine, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Dresden dump could be the single issue causing a stink in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election
It was a wasted Wednesday in Wallaceburg when opponents of a proposed garbage dump in Dresden showed up to meet the premier face-to-face to make their concerns known. On the eve of a provincial by-election in the region, Doug Ford was a no-show.
Windsor
-
After overseas breakthrough, Windsor researchers one step closer to producing EV batteries which charge in minutes
An overseas manufacturer said it has developed electric vehicle batteries which can be charged in as much time as it takes to grab a coffee from Tim Horton's — and similar batteries are expected to be made by a Windsor-based EV research group sometime this year.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
-
'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
'I am destroyed': Widow of slain GTA soccer ref pleads for info to husband's unsolved murder
Woodbridge resident Edwin Alvarado would have turned 51 today.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers for alleged serial killer to argue he is not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
Buzz off: City of Winnipeg’s mosquito larviciding program underway
A pesky insect is gearing up for its heyday.
Calgary
-
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2019 murder in Airdrie, Alta.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied the request of an Airdrie man to set aside his murder conviction in the fatal shooting of his neighbour in 2019.
-
'She definitely would be proud': Olds breaks ground on domestic violence shelter named after young mother
A new emergency shelter for women and children broke ground in Olds, Alta. on Tuesday, named in honour of a young mother who was killed in a case of alleged domestic violence.
-
Calgary's best brunch spots for 2024, according to Open Table
With Mother's Day quickly approaching, OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Top Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2024, in case you and your family hope to celebrate the day with a meal out.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
-
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Vancouver
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It's historical': Vancouver sailor to lead Team Canada in first-ever women's America's Cup
A team of women will be setting sail for the America's Cup in Barcelona this fall. It marks the first time women have been able to compete in the 173-year-old sailing competition.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.