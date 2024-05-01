Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program

Patio season is set to return to downtown Guelph this weekend, but less than half of the businesses are taking part in the seasonal patio program compared to last year.

Arun Kashyap, the owner of Wimpy’s Diner, said aside from some spots out front, much of his focus this summer will be on filling seats inside the restaurant.

“We are putting two more tables outside so that people can sit out on the pathway, not on the road. But I think this is more than enough,” he explained.

Wimpy’s was one of the many restaurants that participated in last year’s patio pilot project, which saw businesses move tables onto the street to help counter pandemic-related closures. Since the program is now a permanent fixture, it comes with an increased price tag.

Participating businesses have to pay $659 for the application and inspection fees, plus an on-street fee of $10 per square metre every month. That’s up from only $3 per square metre last year. In subsequent years, the city said there will be a $260 inspection fee, plus the monthly $10 per square metre cost.

“I think, including me, other restaurants are not opting for this option at this time,” Kashyap explained. “Now, the labour prices are going up and I need to put at least three people out there. If I have a bigger patio, it’s not working in my favour.”

He’s not alone. While it’s unclear if the price point is a factor in other restaurants’ decisions, there are fewer businesses participating this year.

In 2023, 33 businesses took part in the seasonal patio program. This year, the city approved 14 public property applications and the application period is now closed.

“Given the fact that I have to pay them monthly this much, plus delivery, plus the suppliers supplying me the food – everything is up,” Kashyap explained.

While patio sizes vary, the city estimates that the average business will pay around $3,000 during the five-month program.

Even so, the team over at Brothers Brewing Company is on board with the increase.

“I just think the patio, especially, increases a lot more foot traffic. It really fosters a sense of community,” said server Tya Milne.

Plus, she added, patios and pints pair quite nicely with their business model.

“Beer in the sunshine. There’s nothing better than that.”

Despite a dip in participation, city staff are also looking forward to another year of expanded patios.

“We’re committed to working with businesses and we’re excited to see downtown streets animated with patios again,” a city spokesperson told CTV News.