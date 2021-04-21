KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating posters in New Hamburg promoting a "White Lives Matter" parade next month.

Residents said they're upset by the posters.

"I was definitely disturbed when I saw it," John Bailey said.

A Wilmot Township councillor discovered a poster on Wednesday morning and shared it with colleagues.

"To let us know there had been a White Lives Matter parade poster that had gone up at the light poles on Peel and Huron in New Hamburg," Coun. Cheryl Gordijk said.

Bylaw was also notified of another poster on Smith's Creek Drive.

"One other sign was found, removed and all information was forwarded to Waterloo regional police," said Erin Merritt, the bylaw manager for Wilmot Township.

Police said they're actively investigating and working to identify whoever is responsible for the posters and event.

The posters didn't specify where the event was supposed to take place.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance video from where the posters were found is asked to contact them.

“We do not at Wilmot Township tolerate or accept any racist comments or actions of any kind," a statement from Mayor Les Armstrong said. "We are working with police in regards to this matter."