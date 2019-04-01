

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision on Listowel Road just outside of Elmira has sent two people to hospital, one with serious injuries.

First responders were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning between Line 86 and Flordale Road.

A witness to the scene said the slippery road was the main cause of the collision between the pickup truck and sedan.

It’s unclear how long the stretch of the road will be closed down as police investigate.