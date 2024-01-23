KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: Police

    Police are seen outside a pharmacy on Jamieson Parkway in Cambridge after an armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Police are seen outside a pharmacy on Jamieson Parkway in Cambridge after an armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police say one person was hurt during an armed robbery at a Cambridge pharmacy.

    In a tweet posted at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were responding to the business on Jamieson Parkway.

    They’re looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.

    In an email, Const. Melissa Quarrie said early reports indicate a knife was used during the robbery.

    This is the second armed robbery at a Waterloo Region pharmacy in two days. On Monday, police responded to a business on King Street West and Wellington Street North in Kitchener where three suspects allegedly stole narcotics and cash. No one was hurt in that incident and no arrests have been made.

    Quarrie said part of the investigation will include determining if the two robberies are connected.

