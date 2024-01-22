KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy

    Waterloo regional police at the scene of a pharmacy robbery at Andrew and King Street West in Kitchener on Jan. 22, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.

    There is currently an increased police presence in the area of King Street West and Andrew Street.

    Police tell CTV News that three males stole narcotics and then fled the area in a vehicle.

    One of the suspects allegedly had a knife.

    Police say no one inside the pharmacy was hurt.

    As its still early in their investigation, no further details have been provided by police.

